Salman Khan Firing Case Updates: Shooters to remain in police custody till April 25

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai is currently the hot topic among his fans. Earlier, the police identified two shooters after investigating CCTV footage and arrested them in Gujarat's Bhuj. Due to the suspicion that both the accused had fire weapons, help was taken from Bhuj police. Both of them are arrested nearly 40 km away from Bhuj. Both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were produced before Mumbai's Killa court on Tuesday and the latest report states that the two accused will remain in police custody till April 25. Police sought 14 days of police custody of both the accused.

The police told the court in this case that it may have international connections and the police want to investigate further on who provided the bike and other items to the accused. The weapon used for open firing outside the actor's house is still missing.

How did shooters flee from Mumbai?

After getting down from the local train at Santa Cruz, the accused went to Surat by car. From there, they went to Ahmedabad by public vehicle and then to Bhuj. Police are also verifying the incident of throwing a pistol in the river in Surat. The Mumbai Police team is ascertaining the criminal records of both from their families and local police in Champaran. The distance of Salman Khan farm house is just 10 kilometers from the rented flat where the accused were living in Panvel.

The location of the accused was revealed with the help of human intelligence. After Bishnoi's threat, the crime branch got involved in the case. Sections of conspiracy were added to the FIR.

