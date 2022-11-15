Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot faces backlash from Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan over sexist remark

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM HANDLES Bigg boss 16: Shalin faces backlash over sexist remark

Bigg Boss 16 is building steam and becoming more intense by the day. The show is all about showcasing your true self, and contestants speak unabashedly and go to great lengths to put across their opinions, which sometimes results in negative outcomes for them. The contestants recently engaged in the captaincy task, which resulted in numerous arguments among the competitors. Shalin Bhanot made a derogatory remark during the captaincy task, which sparked debate on social media. During the captaincy task, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig got into a furious altercation. During this, Shalin referred to Gautam as "aurat" (woman), adding that he is weak because he is a woman. After the episode, the ardent fans of the show condemned Shalin for such a comment. A few celebrities also voiced their opinion on the matter.

After the episode aired, Bigg Boss season 7 winner, Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter account and slammed Shalin over his derogatory remark. She wrote, "Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin .To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye.Ur mom is a woman." She further wrote, "show some respect."

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon also criticised Shalin. He wrote, "Well I don’t generally discuss Bigboss ever , having said that by chance saw the most boring season … jus wanted to say shaleen bro kaun hoon tum ? Bhai hoon ? how many line of lawyers u have ? How much muscle power u have ? If in any reality check plz contact me." He also wrote, "And the arrogance of shaleen to the contestants, bro try me as a muscle power and my lawyers channel tho door ki Bhat hain try guys like me to over power."

Joining the league, Rajiv Adatia also took to his social media account and wrote, "They way Shalin Said to Gautam "Khamzor Aurat"seriously not done! Any by the way Aurat kabhi Kamzor nai hoti!They are stronger then all of us men put together!They carry a child for 9 months men couldn’t even imagine! They are the most strongest in every way! #bb16."

Meanwhile, speaking about the current scene in the Bigg Boss house, Sajid Khan has been elected as the new captain of the house. Now that the captain has been given the power and treatment of a king and queen, the house is set to turn into a riot. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing dynamics among the housemates.

