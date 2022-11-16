Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani's 'Govinda Naam Mera' on OTT: Date, Where to Watch, Cast, Teaser, Subscription

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal is back! The actor will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The much-awaited film of the year has taken the digital route for release and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday (November 16). It shared an official announcement about Govinda Naam Mera release with a fun video featuring Vicky and filmmaker Karan Johar. Disney+ Hotstar will soon announce the premiere date of the film.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming comedy crime thriller tells the tale of an underdog and his family's madness. Sharing the fun promo of Vicky and Karan on Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar captioned, "Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar."

With the release of "Govinda Naam Mera", Dharma Productions further strengthens its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, said producer Karan Johar. "We are excited to bring this holiday special film filled with power-packed performances by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar exclusively to the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar," the filmmaker added.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar to play Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill in new biopic; know all about the real-life hero

Govinda Naam Mera on OTT: Date

The OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, will soon announce the premiere date of the Vicky Kaushal starrer.

Govinda Naam Mera: Cast

Vicky Kaushal

Bhumi Pednekar

Kiara Advani

How to watch Govinda Naam Mera

If you have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can watch Govinda Naam Mera and many more latest films and web series online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

Expressing excitement over Govinda Naam Mera, director Shashank Khaitan said, "Working on this new genre of comedy was fascinating and with a talented star cast, only made it easy. Govinda Naam Mera is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan keep it cool in casuals as they arrive at Mumbai airport | Photos

Latest Web Series News