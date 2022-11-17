1899 Twitter Review and Reactions: Netflix series from 'Dark' creators the best 2022 has to offer? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NETFLIX1899 1899 series is now streaming on Netflix

1899 Twitter Review and Reactions: The new mystery-horror series from the makers of the hit German show Dark, 1899 is now streaming on Netflix. There was huge anticipation riding on it ahead of its release and as the episodes began to stream online, viewers have been sharing their first reviews. The hashtag '1899Netflix' has also taken over social media. Rest assured, that viewers have found a new series to binge. But is the latest show really worth all the hype? Let's find out what the first reviews say about 1899 and whether or not you should stream it.

1899: What is the Netflix series about?

1899 is about a group of people on a ship named Cerberus and what happens to them on it. The logline of the show reads: "On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives." The makers have said that 1899 is a 'deeply immersive' series. In the trailer, the viewers are introduced to the set of passengers on the voyage across the Atlantic. However, things take a turn for the worse and the passengers are trapped on the vast ocean alongside another mystery ship. The series has eight episodes in the first season.

1899 Twitter Review and Reactions

The first reviews of 1899 on Netflix have been mixed. On one hand, the treatment and concept have been praised by the viewers, on the other hand, the slow pacing has been criticised. Viewers said that the storytelling is immersive and the world created in 1899 is inviting and exciting but the sluggish pace takes away from the enjoyment. However, 1899 does manage to create an ambiance of terror and isolation, especially out in the vast ocean.

Reacting to 1899, one of the social media users wrote, "Well now I know what to binge today after work (sic)."

Another said, "Now is my time to be happy (sic)."

1899: Cast details

The show stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau and Maciej Musiał among others. It is created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

