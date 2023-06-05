Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Night Manager Part 2 Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur is set to take down Anil Kapoor | VIDEO

The Night Manager Part 2 trailer: To take the story forward, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor are back with their OTT web series The Night Manager Part 2. The maker earlier announced that the second part of the popular web show will be released on June 30 and now, the trailer of the same dropped on YouTube. It brings back the story of arms dealer Shailendra Rungta, played by Anil Kapoor and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) who goes deeper to investigate the murky business.

The Night Manager 2 also brings back Sobhita Dhulipala and will be premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is the Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name. The series has been created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh.

The Night Manager Part 2 Trailer-

Talking about the show, Anil Kapoor said: "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for 'The Night Manager'. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly (my character in the show) will be seen at his best."

"The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan," added Aditya Roy Kapur. "The twists, the thrill and the tension will all collide."

The Night Manager 2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

(With IANS inputs)

