Fans rejoice after Ramya Pandian enters Bigg Boss Ultimate as wild card, call her 'Ultimate Queen'

Image Source : TWITTER/@DISNEYPLUSHSTAM Ramya Pandian earlier participated in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4

Bigg Boss Ultimate is riding high on success and has been garnering a lot of praise from the audience. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the reality show. In the latest promo dropped by the makers, Ramya Pandian is seen entering the BB house as a wild card contestant. Ramya's entry has left her fans excited who cannot wait to witness her in the house.

Social media is bombarded with fans' wishes for their favorite Ramya. One of them said, "The woman I admire the most the woman made me to aww by her actions and the way she carries herself I had cried for her day and night. RP all the best no matter what we are here for u. Queen enters again." Another said, Let all do it together once again this time. Time to join and support our Queen." Fans are super elated to see Balaji Murugadoss and Ramya Pandian together.

Check out some more reactions of the fans below:

Before the official announcement, the rumors were tense about the entry of the actress into the show. Every other contestant in Bigg Boss Ultimate had already entered the BB house in the previous seasons. Only except, KPY Sathish whose entry came as a surprise to many viewers as he had never participated in Bigg Boss prior to this.

Recently, Thadi Balaji was evicted from Bigg Boss Ultimate, leaving the housemates in tears. He had an emotional breakdown in the past week and which impacted his performance during the tasks, making him an apparent option for elimination.

For the unversed, Ramya earlier participated in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 and ended up as 3rd runner-up. She was also seen in Bigg Boss Jodigal, a dance reality show for the Bigg Boss contestants.