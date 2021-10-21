Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'My first love is ...' reveals Vicky Kaushal on India TV's 'U Me Aur OTT'

Several Bollywood celebrities have made their way into the world of OTT through their films and web series. Another talented actor joining the OTT club with his new release is Vicky Kaushal. Shoojit Sircar directorial, Sardar Udham premiered on OTT on October 16. Vicky Kaushal who played the titular role in the film is currently basking in the glory of the success of the historical drama. Recently while talking to India TV on 'U Me Aur OTT', the actor shared his journey as an actor, his first love and much more.

Vicky revealed that his first love is 'films.' He said, "My first love is films. I am not saying OTT or cinema. For me it's films until I can be a part of some stories and touch people's hearts. I will keep moving forward with this dream in my mind. Whether my films will release on OTT or not, I will leave it on the producers to decide. I will just keep being happy after playing the characters in the film."

Sardar Udham marks Vicky's third OTT release. The actor made his debut with a romantic comedy, Love Per Square Foot. The film also starred Angira Dhar in the lead role.

Vicky who leaves no stone unturned to do justice to his characters in the films underwent a massive transformation and vigorous training for Sardar Udham as well. He shared that the stitches that are visible on his face in the film are not made with prosthetic makeup instead they are real. Vicky said, “I had 13 stitches on my cheek and the first person I sent that picture was to Shoojit da because in 4 days we were starting Sardar Udham. He said no problem you come with the stitches. Sardar Udham will also have the stitches. So the scar you see in Sardar Udham is real. I actually had 13 stitches on my face."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar the film based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh is being applauded by critics and audiences alike. The film received 3.5 stars from India TV's film critic and is indeed a must-watch.

