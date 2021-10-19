Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF Vicky Kaushal shows scars on back while preparing for Sardar Udham, fan jokes ‘Katrina ko dukh hoga’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday (October) shared a behind the scene picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming film Sardar Udham. Vicky who portrayed the titular character in the film left no stone unturned to do justice to his role. He underwent a special transformation for the role of revolutionary freedom fighter. Taking to his Instagram account Vicky shared a picture of his back with prosthetic cuts. He wrote in the caption, "Cuts that didn’t make the cut." He also tagged prosthetic make-up artist Peter Gorshenin.

Take a look;

Reacting to his post, several fans took to the comments section. Jokingly one of the users wrote, "Katrina ko dukh hoga." Many people also asked if the cuts were real. Another set of fans showered the actor with praises for his role in the film.

Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to be dating actress Katrina Kaif. Both Katrina and Vicky have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. Recently, Katrina attended the screening of Sardar Udham and this created a lot of buzz in showbiz galore. A video of Katrina hugging Vicky has been going viral on social media ever since.

Even though they have never accepted being in love with each other, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor in an interview with Zoom said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

For the unversed, 'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Late Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play the role of Sardar Udham in the film.