Vicky Kaushal on rumours about roka with Katrina Kaif: 'I will get engaged soon enough'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif's relationship rumours have been doing the rounds since quite a long time now. Both Katrina and Vicky have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, their various appearances at public events or their outings together hint something else. After several speculations about Vicky’s eventual roka with Katrina Kaif, the Sardar Udham Singh actor finally chose to open up about his plans. The actor told Times Of India, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Katrina Kaif was recently snapped at the screening of Sardar Udham which was hosted by Vicky Kaushal. After watching the film, the actress took to Instagram and showered Vicky with praises by saying that his performance was ‘raw and heartbreaking’ in the film.

Even though they have never accepted being in love with each other, Harshvardhan Kapoor in an interview with Zoom said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

In an interview to Film Companion, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal talked about his roka rumours, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama "Mr Lele". Whereas, Katrina recently returned back to Mumbai after filming action sequences for her upcoming spy thriller 'Tiger 3'. She also has Sooryavanshi.

