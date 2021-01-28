Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
Is Katrina Kaif hugging rumored beau Vicky Kaushal in her latest post? Fans speculate

Both Katrina and Vicky try to keep their personal life away from the public glare but once again their fans noticed something which is grabbing headlines. Katrina on Wednesday shared a selfie with butterflies filter on her Instagram stories and guess what?

New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2021 11:08 IST
Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating rumors have been creating a lot of buzz in the town. Both Katrina and Vicky try to keep their personal life away from the public glare but once again their fans noticed something which is grabbing headlines. Katrina on Wednesday shared a selfie with butterflies filter on her Instagram stories and guess what?

Most of her fans speculated that the actress is hugging none other than her boyfriend Vicky Kaushal as they spotted mustard-colored clothing under her head. Fans in evidence shared a picture of Vicky wearing a sweatshirt of the same color.  

Check out here, what fans have to say:

It was after Vicky and Katrina's viral video from Holi celebrations last year that rumors of the duo dating each other has gotten stronger. This is not the first time that the fans have speculated about the two actors seeing each other. Earlier, on New Year when Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from their vacation with their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal separately, their fans were quick to notice some similarities in their individual pictures and since then there have been speculations that the love birds, Vicky and Katrina celebrated the new year 2021 together.

