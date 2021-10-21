U Me Aur OTT: How Pankaj Tripathi become 'OTT Ka Bigg Boss'?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV U Me Aur OTT: How Pankaj Tripathi turned into 'OTT Ka Bigg Boss'?

Be it in web series, films or features, National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the names who is ruling the hearts of the viewers with his spectacular performances. He made us believe that he owned the character he played every time he appeared on the screen. These days the actor along with Manoj Bajpayee is planning something big for the audience. Well, it would be fun to watch 'Sardar Khan' and 'Sultan' of Gangs of Wasseypur together on OTT.

What is the story of Pankaj Tripathi's 'Triple Tor'?

Pankaj Tripathi didn’t want to become an actor in the first place. He wanted to be a doctor. The actor, on India TV's latest show 'U Me Aur OTT,' opened up about his "Triple Tor-- Tractor, Doctor and Actor".

As a son of a farmer, Pankaj Tripathi desired to buy a tractor in his life, but he couldn't. His father wanted him to become a doctor. Hailing from a village, they only knew two professions: an engineer or a doctor. While he could not choose doctor as his profession, the National School of Drama alumnus began his career as a theatre actor.

Why did Pankaj Tripathi eat rotis in jail for 7 days?

Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he had been to jail for a week because he was the student leader and was protesting for a movement.

Watch the full video here: