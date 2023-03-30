Mrs. Undercover trailer OUT: Radhika Apte's spy avatar as a housewife is all about women empowerment | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RADHIKAOFFICIAL Still from Mrs Undercover trailer featuring Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, time and again she has proved her versatility by entertaining us with her out-of-the-box performances. Now the actress has unveiled the trailer of her upcoming spy movie 'Mrs. Undercover'. As always the dusky beauty is nailing in each scene of the trailer. The story revolves around the character of an ordinary housewife with an extraordinary past. She is recruited by her former employers, the Special Force, to help capture the elusive serial killer, Common Man, who has been murdering women who are strong and independent.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the trailer and wrote, "Brace yourself for the year’s most unusual story of an uncommon housewife! But she is #NotJustAHousewife #MrsUndercover premieres 14 April on #ZEE5." Radhika's transformation from an ordinary housewife to a fierce undercover agent is jaw-dropping.

Ever since the trailer has been released, celebrities and fans are lauding the extraordinary performance given by the talented actress. Actor Sayani Gupta commented on the trailer, "Hahahaha.. super!" One fan shared, "Bollywood main kisi ko acting aati hai to hoo radhika ji haii... (If anyone in Bollywood knows acting, it's Radhika)." While another referenced Prime Video spy series The Family Man and said, "Family woman name dena chahiye tha......(The movie should have been titled Family Woman)"

Written and directed by Anushree Mehta, Mrs Undercover also features Sumeet Vyas in the role of the serial killer, Common Man. The rest of the cast includes Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Roshni Bhattacharya, Indrashish Roy, Angana Roy, Laboni Sarkar and Biswajeet Chakraborty, with a special appearance by Amrita Chattopadhyay. The film will be released on Zee5 on April 14, 2023.

It seems Radhika Apte is all set to dominate the OTT platform. She is one such actress who has made a tremendous mark in the world of OTT in a very short span of time. Radhika has done remarkable work in many web series, which has made everyone her fan.

