TV actress Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid 19: 'This covid is worst than the previous one'

Popular TV star, Mahhi Vij has shared a video on her Instagram handle informing her fans that she has tested positive for Covid 19. The actress has shared how she is dealing with the tough situation and how difficult it is to stay away from her kids. She also revealed that this Covid is more severe than the previous one. She wrote in the caption, "I am Covid Positive. Away from my kid is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of yourself don’t take it easy. This Covid is severe. Mask on #covid Sanitize… Pray for my speedy recovery.”

She said, "Hi guys, I am Covid positive. It's been four days since I got the result. As soon as I got fever and other symptoms, I got the test done. A lot of people told me not to. They said it's the flu, it's in the air, weather etc. But I just wanted to be safe. Because there are kids at home. So I got the test done and the result showed I am Covid positive."

She added, "I had a lot of body pain, especially my bones were aching a lot. This covid is worse than the previous one. I was feeling breathless for quite some days. It had not happened earlier. I want everyone to stay safe. Don't take it easy because we don't want our parents or kids to get infected because of us."

The actress concluded, "I am staying away from kids. I see Tara on video call, I feel weepy when she says, 'Mamma chahiye'. Khushi is calling me and saying, 'Mamma I am missing you'. It's heartbreaking. Just take care of yourself, everyone."

Mahhi Vij started her career as a model. She got widespread fame for her portrayal of the character Nakusha in the show Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Mahhi has also participated in the reality television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye Season 5. Mahhi took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well but had to leave the show due to injury.

The actress is married to Jay Bhanushali who enjoys widespread popularity due to his chocolate boy looks. After eight years of marriage, Mahhi and Jay welcomed a baby girl, Tara. The couple also takes care of two of their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

