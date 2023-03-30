Maidaan Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn as legendary Indian football coach leaves fans demanding for more

Follow us on Image Source : AJAY DEVGN Maidaan Teaser OUT

Double treat for Ajay Devgn fans! On the release date of action film 'Bholaa', the teaser of the actor's next 'Maidaan' is OUT. With this, one can expect the actor to take over the box office this year. Maidaan, which promises to chronicle the golden era of football, has Ajay Devgn playing Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek. A True Story. #MaidaanTeaser #MaidaanOnJune23 #PriyamaniRaj @raogajraj @iAmitRSharma @arrahman."

The teaser started with the commenter welcoming the audience to the match at Helsinki stadium in Finland during the Summer Olympics 1952. They are competing against the experienced team of Yugoslavia. Year 1952 to 1962, the golden era of football, during this period, the Indian football team managed to qualify for the Olympics twice despite several hardships.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is touted as a sports drama from a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah. Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, the film will release worldwide in theatres on June 23, 2023. Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa also released today. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Kaithi' which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

The project is jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Films, T Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

