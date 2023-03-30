OFFICIAL? Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda at party | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suhana Khan and rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, was seen blowing a kiss to his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Agastya attended Tania Shroff's (Ahan Shetty's girlfriend) birthday party in Mumbai. In the video, Suhana can be seen leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania and Ahan come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya who stood nearby helped Suhana to her car.

Before sitting in the car, Suhana waves at Agastya and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes the door of the car. After that, he walked inside along with Tania and Ahan. The particular moment was caught on camera by the paps. For the outing, Suhana opted for a shimmery long dress and heels while Agastya was seen in a black T-shirt and blue denims.

Apart from Suhana and Agastya, Aryan Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, were seen attending the bash. Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan and producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor were also seen at the party.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to star in Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa? Find out

Suhana and Agastya

The rumours of the two dating started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped an adorable picture with him.

Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar's 2012 feud: What was Shah Rukh Khan's connection? READ

Latest Entertainment News