Shah Rukh Khan to star in Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa? Find out

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been roped in for Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The Farhan Akhtar directorial has been widely anticipated by the public ever since its announcement. The film explores and celebrates the friendship between three girls who are on a road trip. In the last year, a lot happened and it was claimed that the film had been shelved. However, recently the filmmaker has debunked all the rumours after sharing images from the film's recce. Now, there is good news for SRK fans, as he reportedly grabbed his 'seat' on the girl's road trip.

According to the buzz, Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Rumour suggests that SRK will make a special appearance in 'Jee Le Zaraa,' following his larger-than-life cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. While official confirmation from the production team is still pending, the cameo will mark his reunion with the film's leading ladies.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is touring the country in search of the ideal locations to begin filming his film. On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar shared a BTS photo and wrote, "Ek taraf DP toh doosri taraf PD. #ifyouknowyouknow #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan."

A few days ago, the actor-filmmaker shared another picture. His caption read, "Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan."

Earlier, during an interaction with IANS, Alia was quizzed about whether her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa had been shelved. To which the actress said, "It's happening!..We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."

Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa in August 2021, with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt leading the cast. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film, and fans can't wait to witness the female trio sharing screen space for the first time.

