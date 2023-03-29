Is Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi the REASON for actor not attending RRR co-star Ram Charan's birthday?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JRNTR_ABHIMANI999 Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi; Ram Charan

Telugu film star Ram Charan hosted a grand party on his 38th birthday in Hyderabad on March 27. He hosted a birthday bash in Hyderabad, which was a star-studded affair. From Vijay Deverakonda to filmmaker SS Rajamouli to Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, several celebrities of Telugu films were papped reaching the party venue. While Jr NTR was not spotted at the party, many speculated 'not everything is fine between the two RRR actors.' Now, it’s being reported that Jr NTR had also hosted a party on March 26 on the occasion of his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday and several photos from the same are doing rounds on social media.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s wife’s birthdays are one day apart. A couple of unseen pictures from Lakshmi's birthday bash feature the RRR actor sharing a loving moment with his wife. The private celebration was held recently, with a handful of family and friends attending.

On the professional front, the South superstar, Jr NTR is currently relishing the great success of RRR and is gearing up for his next big project 'NTR30'. Though the project is going to hit the floors soon, the makers of the movie are keeping all the fans hooked by sharing back-to-back updates of the film. The movie marks Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapppr's debut in the South industry. In the latest update is that Hollywood VFX artist Brad Minnich joined the crew of 'NTR30.'

The team of NTR30 took to their Twitter handle to share the update. They wrote, "#BradMinnich will be the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in #NTR30. Get ready for a stunning visual treat on the Big Screens". Brad Minnich is known for his visual effects work in films like 'Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zack Synder's Justice League', and 'Aquaman.'

Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is touted to be an out-and-out action film set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The director promised that NTR30 will be his best work to date. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and will mark her South debut. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. The highly anticipated project started rolling in Hyderabad on March 23, Thursday with a grand Muhurat pooja ceremony. The launch event was star-studded as celebs like SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and many others attended along with cast and crew in the presence.

