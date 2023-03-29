Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at paps for not asking questions on 'Bollywood mafia' | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BUBBLESBUBLU Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra clicked at an event

Recently, Bollywood's daunting queen Kangana Ranaut made a strong allegation against filmmaker Karan Johar, saying that he 'banned' Priyanka Chopra because of her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, following which the global star decided to venture into Hollywood. Kangana is known for being vocal about her opinions and time and again she has proved that she is not afraid of anyone in the industry. She definitely knows to steal the limelight and yet again she has grabbed the eyeballs.

Kangana's allegations created quite a stir on the internet. The actress was recently spotted at the airport where she was seen taking a dig at the paps for being very smart and not asking anything about her statements on Karan Johar. In the clip, Kangana can be heard saying, “jab meri controversy hoti hai toh sab chillate hai. Ab questions kyu ni poochte? Baccha sab samaj rahi hu me. Kaafi chalak ho aap log(Everyone starts shouting at me when it is my controversy but why no one is asking questions now? I understand everything. You people are very clever)”

The clip was shared by the celebrity photographer Varindert Chawla. After the clip was shared, netizens started lauding the actress for being straightforward and daring. One of the users wrote, “Kuch bhi kaho dare rakthi hai kangana sherani hai....” The second one said, “Kafi chalak ho aap log.” The third one said, “she is awesome.” The fourth person commented, “Yaar ye kitni awesome hai.” The fifth person commented, “Nice looking mam.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra appeared on Dax Shepard's Podcast, ‘Armchair Expert’ and made some jaw-dropping confessions. According to the same, Priyanka was being pushed into the corner and she was not getting desired work. She also added that she had beef with people and Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits called her and asked if she would be interested in a music career in the US.

To which Kangana took to her Twitter handle and came in support of PeeCee and tweeted, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

