Parineeti Chopra blushes when asked about engagement with Raghav Chadha. Video goes viral

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after a video of them coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. The politician and Parineeti had a dinner date on March 22, followed by a lunch date which has led to their relationship rumours. Amid this, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora also congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their 'union' fuelling rumours that of their engagement. Now, a video of Parineeti's reaction when asked about her wedding with Raghav Chadha has gone viral.

Parineeti was spotted in Mumbai where the paps caught up with her and asked her to confirm if she is dating Raghav. The actress chose not to answer but kept blushing as she walked towards her car in a black outfit. A pap asks her, "Ma'am vo jo news aa raha hai, vo confirm hai kya?" Parineeti kept blushing and then said, 'bye, goodnight' to the paps and waved back at them before leaving.

On March 28, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated the two for their "union". Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Soon after he shared the tweet, amused fans asked if the two are getting married. "Getting married or what?" a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Confirm ho gaya kya?"

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship. Recently, when the paps asked AAP leader about getting married to the actress, he said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was spotted alongside Raghav after a lunch date. They both left the restaurant in the same car. Parineeti, who was dressed casually in a black tee and black trousers, smiled at the paparazzi waiting to capture the pair. A day ago, they were spotted in Mumbai at a fancy restaurant. Both were dressed in white, while Parineeti opted for checkered pants and Raghav chose beige linen ones.

