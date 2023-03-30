Saindhav release date OUT: Venkatesh Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Pan India film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VENKYMAMA Saindhav poster featuring Venkatesh Daggubati

Tollywood's daunting actor Venkatesh Daggubato aka Victory Venkatesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Saindhav'. The movie is the actor's 75th film in the industry which also stars Bollywood's versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This will be Nawaz's debut in the Tollywood industry. Today, Venkatesh took to his Twitter handle to announce the release date of the much-anticipated movie.

The actor shared a poster of Saindhav, featuring himself and wrote, "#SAINDHAV in theatres worldwide on DEC 22nd 2023 #SaindhavOnDEC22". The makers had earlier released the title poster and a glimpse of the movie where Venkatesh appeared in an intense avatar. Venkatesh can be seen sitting on top of a container with a machine gun in his hand. We can also see some explosives on the container.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie is progressing at a fast pace. Though it is still in the initial stages of production, 'Saindhav' will be released worldwide on December 22, in time for the long Christmas weekend. December 25 this year falls on a Monday. The pan-India movie, which will also be released in Hindi, is being shot in Hyderabad. Not much has been revealed about the other cast of the movie but the makers have promised to announce it soon.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, 'Saindhav' has Santosh Narayanan helming the music and S. Manikandan cranking the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla the production designer.

Venkatesh's Bollywood journey

Venkatesh debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Anari,' in which he co-starred with Karisma Kapoor. Anari was a box office success at the time, and it helped him get notoriety in Bollywood. Venkatesh went on to portray the protagonist in the 1995 film 'Takdeerwala.' He has gotten the Filmfare Award five times for his outstanding performance in films, as well as the Nandi Award seven times.

Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon look divine as Ram-Sita in new poster of Om Raut's film | Ram Navami special

Also Read: Maidaan Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn as legendary Indian football coach leaves fans demanding for more

Latest Entertainment News