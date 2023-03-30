Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon turn Ram-Sita in new poster of Om Raut directorial released on Ram Navami

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush poster

Adipurush, the highly anticipated mythological film which is based on the epic Ramayana is ready to hit the big screens on June 16. The movie, which features Telugu superstar Prabhas as the titular character Raghava aka Lord Ram, is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Om Raut. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers released a new poster of the film featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram that entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

As Ram Navami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram and the beginning of goodness, the makers reveal a significant symbol of divinity that marks the establishment of dharma to beat adharma.

Meanwhile, Adipurush was severely criticised for its VFX after which the makers said, they need more time to 'give the audience complete visual experience'. "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," director Om Raut said in a statement.

Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of Adipurush

Recently, a Delhi Court dismissed the suit moved against the maker of the movie 'Adipurush' after noting that the petitioner wishes to withdraw the same. A plea seeking a stay on the release of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Senon starrer period film was moved by Raj Gaurav, a lawyer.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that in the trailer of the movie, the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Ravana have been shown in a manner that hurts the religious sentiments of the applicant and others. It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilisational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush.

Lord Rama has been shown as an angry man on a killing spree, the plea stated, adding that Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer. Lord Rama is portrayed in Hindu mythology as a calm, magnanimous and serene figure but the defendant has tried to portray Lord Rama as an angry fighter.

About Adipurush

Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush is all set to hit the big screen on 16th June, 2023 in IMAX and 3D. The story, which is set 7000 years ago, revolves around Raghava’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki who was abducted by king Lankesh aka Ravana. Popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is making his Telugu cinema debut with the film, playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh.

Latest Bollywood News