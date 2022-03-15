Lock Upp: Sara Khan breaks silence on divorce with Ali Mercchant, says, 'I was cheated lot of times'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant will be sharing screen space after 12 years.

Television actor Ali Mercchant's entry in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has given rise to a lot of controversies. Celebrities who are locked inside the show have been revealing their deep dark secrets in the show. After Shivam Sharma and Tehseen Poonawala, now Sara Khan has broken the silence on her relationship with Ali Mercchant, their divorce, and why she married him in Bigg Boss 12 years back.

As Ali made his entry into the show, Sara was seen getting irked by it and she chose to avoid any conversation with him. This prompted Karanvir Bohra to ask Sara about what actually happened between the two.

Sara shared, "He was the first guy in my life. I fell for him, and we started dating. At one point in life, we had a lot of differences. I was cheated on a lot of times. I would forgive, forget and get back. Then once, I just decided to move ahead and get out of it. When you fall for someone for the first time, at such a young age, almost 17, it is difficult to just get out."

Talking about her stint on Bigg Boss 4, and what made her decide to get married to Ali in the show. "Over there, I was being myself; I was having fun. He came inside the house without my knowledge. He gave me the impression that I was looking like a fool outside, people were burning my photos as I am not doing well in the house. So, I was like ‘Oh my god, what should I do? I don't want to come across like this…' So, he said, 'Will you marry me in this house? Everything is going to be fine.' I was like, 'Ok kar lete hai.' I felt 'TV pe kitni toh shaadi ki hai, ye bhi kar lete hai. I was stupid." Sara said.

"I agreed and did it. I came out of the house, and he cheated on me again. I immediately broke off the relationship. He tried to get together with me quite a lot of times. Later, he got married, but even after that, he kept on calling."

"He cheated on me with Saisha’s friend, and other women. If I was in his place, I would have never entered the show knowing that he was a part of it," Sara said. When Karanvir Bohra defended Ali and said that he "wants a comeback", Sara retaliated by saying, "Do that. Not at my expense."

"It breaks my heart that all these years, the controversies kept popping up, my marriage is a part of the discussion. I don't want that someone keeps crawling over me. If he brings up the past, I will also reveal a lot of things that I have saved in my phone." she concluded.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers, Sara and Ali can be seen having an argument. Take a look:

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant were a part of Bigg Boss Season 4. During the show, the couple tied the knot. However, the duo parted ways after two months.

