Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma reveals he slept with his mother's divorced friend, Kangana calls him 'bonafide lukkha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Lock Upp is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji

Splitsvilla fame Shivam Sharma who is a contestant in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp made shocking revelations about his life in the show. He revealed that he exchanged sexual favours with his mother's friend, who was divorced. To save himself from the elimination, Shivan narrated the incident and said that it took place when he was in College. Shivam along with co-contestants Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir Bohra were named under the charge sheet. As he was the first contestant to press the buzzer, he got to save himself by revealing a dark secret about his life.

He said, "There was a divorced lady 'a bhabhi,' who lived near my house, she was my mumma's friend. It isn't dirty because she was a divorcee and I wanted to help with her sexual life. I cook really great white sauce pasta, so I would take that to her house and would have a good time. It's very old news now because this happened when I was in college around 8-9 years ago." He added, "This is called 'pyaar do pyaar lo (give love, take love)' because life is full of sadness and we should spread happiness.'

Kangana then asked co-contestant Babita Phogat to express her opinion on Shivam's confession. She said, "This is his way of thinking. I'll never be able to accept or understand his thoughts. It was very shocking for me because the least you could do is ‘umar ka lihaz rakh lete. I can't understand what I should tell him."

Reacting to Babita's view, Shivam said, "She lost her husband and it wasn't that I went ahead. She also wanted it and I believe that I am a good-looking boy and I felt she was interested in me. So, this isn't one-sided, it was mutual."

Kangana Ranaut then calls him "bonafide lukkha."

Also read: 'I slept with a...' Tehseen Poonawala reveals ugly truth of his one-night stand on Lock Upp

'Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. Currently, it has 13 contestants namely, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Ali Mercchant and Saisha, fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.

Also read: Lock Upp: Sara Khan left furious with ex-husband Ali Mercchant's entry, latter says 'mujhe farak nhi padta'