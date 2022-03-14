Lock Upp: Sara Khan left furious with ex-husband Ali Mercchant's entry, latter says 'mujhe farak nhi padta'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Sara Ali Khan was 19 when she married Ali Merchant

Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show Lock Upp has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. Recently, Television actor Ali Merchant has entered the show as its 14th contestant after the exit of Tehseen Poonawala. His entry has become a popular affair because of all the controversies around his marriage with actress Sara Khan on 'Bigg Boss 4', who too is a part of the show.

On Monday, the makers dropped the promo video of the latest episode. In the video, Ali Mercchant can be seen entering the show as a wild card contestant. The video begins with Ali entering in a guard's costume. As he reveals his identity and removes the face mask, he says, "Kya bolti Lock Upp season one ki kadak public. How are you doing."

What caught everyone's attention was his ex-wife Sara khan's reaction to his entry. She looked nothing less than disappointed and immediately left the area. Following this, Ali can be seen introducing himself to others, "So I am the new kaidi (prisoner) over here. Lovely meeting you guys. So let me give you all a standing ovation. I think you guys are doing fantastic, and it’s a pleasure to be here. Thank you," he said.

Meanwhile, Sara is seen working in the kitchen with an impassive expression on her face.

Ali Mercchant's entry was announced on Sunday through a promo that showed Kangana putting Ali in handcuffs for being a “publicity seeker.”

Later, the duo can also be seen talking to each other in a new promo.

A voiceover said, “Crazy ex-boyrfriends ko bhulna aasaan hai, but magar jab ex-husband fir se saamne aa jaaye, to things get even crazier. Sara Khan ka past fir se ban raha hai uska present (It’s easy to forget ex-boyrfriends, but if ex-husband comes in front of you again, things get even crazier. Sara Khan’s past is becoming her present). Queen’s Lock Upp mein entering Ali Merchant.”

The nominated contestants for this week on the show include Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui and Babita Phogat.