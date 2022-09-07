Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 10 on Disney+Hotstar: How & when to watch Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan on show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYTELLYBUZZ Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 10 will feature Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter

Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 10 on Disney+Hotstar: Phone Bhoot cast members Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be the latest guests on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. Marking the season’s first trio, the three are expected to turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and talk about the upcoming horror comedy. All eyes will be on Katrina as she is expected to share details from her married life with Vicky Kaushal and other details of her professional life.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep10 Date and Time details

Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode 10 will stream tonight (Thursday) at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar. Premium subscribers will be able to watch the show's latest episode and those from the past as well.

How to download KWK episodes online?

Koffee With Karan is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Netizens will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription to watch Koffee With Karan S7 and the previous seasons online. The episodes can also be downloaded on the app for later viewing. The free service won't let you stream or download the premium content.

New Koffee With Karan Games in Season 7

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 has new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire.

Koffee With Karan 7 latest episode: What to expect?

-- Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are expected to spill the beans on their relationship status.

-- Katrina Kaif will be discussing the concept of 'suhag raat' after Alia Bhatt recently mentioned it is a myth as the bride and groom are 'too tired'.

-- Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan will be talking about their upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie, to be released on November 4, also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. It is a horror comedy.

