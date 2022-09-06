Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video: Date, Time, Review, How to Watch Latest South Film Online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SOLOLOVEEE Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video: Telugu blockbuster Sita Ramam will be available online. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the poetic romance drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. In case you missed watching the Telugu film in theaters, here's how you can watch it online.

Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time

Sita Ramam will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 9, 2022 in Telugu along with Malayalam and Tamil language dubs on the service.

How to Watch Latest South (Telugu) Film Online

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Sita Ramam and many more latest South films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

Sita Ramam's actors on film's OTT premiere:

“Sita Ramam is a timeless and heart-warming film that embraces the poignancy of pure love between two individuals,” said Dulquer Salmaan. “I am overwhelmed with all the response our film has been garnering and glad that through Prime Video audiences across the globe will get to experience the warmth of this story. It is truly a special film and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Playing Sita has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” said Mrunal Thakur on her debut Telugu film. “I was mesmerized within minutes of hearing the narration and could not have let this opportunity go. It’s my first film in the South and with the streaming premiere on Prime Video, I can’t wait for more audiences to watch the film and give it the same love that I’ve felt since it was released.”

“The journey of our film Sita Ramam has been interesting and a wonderful journey,” said Rashmika Mandanna. “Congratulations to the entire team, especially Hanu sir and thank you to him for Afreen. The response to the film has been overwhelming. Thank you to the audiences. With the streaming premiere I hope it reaches new heights of love and success.”

Story of Sita Ramam

Filled with charming performances and mesmerizing music, Sita Ramam unravels the mysterious love story. Set against the backdrop of a war in 1965, it has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead actress of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role. The film also features actress Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen, a Pakistan national who loathes India.

Sita Ramam Cast

Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram

Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi / Princess Noor Jahan

Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen / Waheeda

Sumanth as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma

Tharun Bhascker as Balaji

Gautham Vasudev Menon as Major Selvan

Vennela Kishore as Durjoy Sharma

Murali Sharma as Subramanyam

Prakash Raj as Brigadier Y. K. Joshi

Sita Ramam Trailer

