Allu Arjun gets down on the road to celebrate Ganpati Virajan in full spirits with daughter | Video

Allu Arjun marked the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in full spirits. The Pushpa star welcomed Lord Ganesha to his office and celebrated Lord Ganesha's stay with his staff in a grand manner. However, this year the celebrations were more cherishing altogether when the he stepped down to enjoy the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan with everybody else. A recent video that went viral shows Allu Arjun enjoying Ganesh Visarjan with his team.

Arjun did not hesitate to get on to the road to celebrate. He broke a coconut as he bestowed an enjoying goodbye to the Lord with his daughter. In fact, he was seen encouraging Arha to be a part of the procession, witness the immersion closely, and learn about the importance of the festival. Moreover, he was seen holding Arha in his arms and the father-daughter duo looked as adorable. Watch the video here:

The South star is receiving pan-India love after the release of 'Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1'. Icon star Allu Arjun's film directed by Sukumar, has been a sensational success since the time it has been released. From Allu Arjun's popular dance number 'Srivalli' to his heroic screen presence in 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pushpa has been a box-office phenomenon and can make well for a case study for a film that broke records at the box-office with practically no marketing and promotions before the theatrical release.

'Pushpa: The Rise' became the biggest commercial blockbuster of 2021 and has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office.

Pushpa Mania took over the world even more than the movie. From its dialogues to mannerisms and songs, everything about the film became very popular in both Telugu states and the world. More than anything, Allu Arjun's performance was praised globally.

Allu Arjun is now gearing up for the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will see him and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their now-famous characters.

The sequel, too, has been written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot will begin soon, the makers said.

