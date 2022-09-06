Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda film finds it difficult to sustain in second week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NN84NAGANATHA Liger

Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's film sees tough days ahead. The film has tanked at the box office and now it is finding it extremely difficult to get through the second week. If reports are to be believed, the numbers are declining every day and on it's 12th day of release, the film couldn't even earn Rs 1 cr at the box office.

Liger Box Ofiice Report

As per Telugu Box Office, the film managed to earn only Rs 58 lakh on Day 12. "#Liger #Sep5Mon #Day12 collection 58,69,072₹ from 7% (35,303 #Hindi, 5,340 #Telugu & 5 #Kannada) tickets, 2,316 shows (14 full houses), 952 cinemas (363 cities)," the tweet reads.

The numbers of Liger haven't been great after day one. It has been registering lows with each passing day. Puri Jagannadh's highly anticipated movie with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles was released worldwide to very high expectations. The movie, which is seen as the pan-India launch vehicle for Devarakonda, had waded into a boycott controversy. A weak storyline didn't help either, despite a creditable performance by Devarakonda, trade analysts said.

By the end of week one, Liger (Hindi) had a dull first week collecting 18 crore nett as collections. Over the weekend, the film couldn't earn even Rs 10 cr. Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, 'Liger' seems to stare at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment.

About Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

