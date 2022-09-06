The Rings of Power: Only true LOTR fans can spot these 4 easter eggs in The Lord of the Rings series

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Still from The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power

The Rings of Power has charmed the audience and how! The two episodes of The Lord of The Rings' series are already out and it's almost impossible to wait for the third one now. Baking on the epic LOTR movies, the web show set thousands of years ahead of Tolkein’s trilogy takes the audience on a magical adventurous journey to Middle-earth Second Age. While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shows a never-before-seen version of Middle-earth, the makers have slid in some clues that The Lord of the Rings franchise fans simply cannot ignore.

Here are 4 interesting blink-and-miss references that a true LOTR fan couldn't miss in the web series! But are you an eagle-eyed fan who noticed these easter eggs?

Galadriel’s link with the Ship and Swan

In the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a young Galadriel is seen making a paper boat which her friends think will sink instead of floating. But surprisingly, the paper boat floats and smoothly moves on water taking the shape of a swan. It hints at Galadriel’s transformation in the upcoming episodes where she will bloom and become more powerful to fight Evil. This vivid imagery of a paper boat-turned-swan sailing through water is a subtle reference to The Fellowship of the Ring, where Galadriel sails on boats that resemble swans.

The Mirror of Reflection

To avenge her brother’s death, Galadriel goes all out to reach the Dark Lord of Mordor, Sauron, with her men. During their journey, what seems like a fortress to them turns out to be the Eye of Sauron, burning in fire. Amidst this, she finds her reflection in the ice, which refers to a scene from The Fellowship of the Ring where Galadirel asks her companions, Frodo and the Hobbit of the Shire, to glance into the Mirror of Galadriel. In the reflection, Frodo sees the Orcs killing other Hobbits, the Shire being ruined along with glimpses of the Eye of Sauron.

Middle-earth lights up with fireworks

Despite disregarding his orders, Galadriel receives a hero’s welcome from the High King Gil-galad as she returns to Lindon after her long pursuit of Sauron. The Elves celebrate her return with fireworks in the sky that take varied shapes and forms. This celebration is a reference to Gandalf’s fireworks at Bilbo's party in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Tragic endings of Elven-Human relationships

Arondir and his fellow Elven warden’s love affair is an indirect reference to mortal and immortal star-crossed couples, which have led to unhappy endings. Bronwyn warns Arondir about his relationship with his Elven warden, as it may lead to dreadful repercussions. While romantic bonds between Elves and Humans are not common in Tolkien’s writings, it refers to the pairings of the mortal Beren and the immortal Lúthien, and mortal Tuor and the Elf-maiden Idril, whose stories ended tragically.

While the first two episodes of The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power are now streaming on Prime Video, fresh episodes will drop weekly in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages. Season 1 of the series will have an epic end on October 14.

