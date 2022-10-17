Breathe 3 on Prime Video: Abhishek Bachchan hits back, know date, trailer and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIMEVIDEOIN Abhishek Bachchan hits back with Breath season 3

The much-awaited sequel Breath 3 has finally got its release date. The first part of the Breathe franchise featuring R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi was released in 2018 and was followed by a second season in July 2020. Breathe: Into the Shadows was headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen, and both these seasons were extremely well received by the audience. The Abhishek Bachchan starrer will finally stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Breathe Season 3 Web Series Release Date:

The official page of Amazon Prime took to its Twitter handle to announce the news. The post read, "10 heads, 1 mastermind the man who did it all for his family is back!". Breathe 3 will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 9th November.

About Breathe Season 2

The Season 2 of the series starred Abhishek Bachchan and was titled Breathe: Into the Shadows. Bachchan plays Dr. Avinash Sabharwal and finds his six-year-old daughter Siya kidnapped. The kidnapper demands that Sabharwal kill someone to free his daughter. The show talks about multiple personality disorders. The show marked Abhishek Bachchan’s OTT debut. Amit Sadh played the role of Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant in both the seasons.

Breathe Season 3 is an upcoming Hindi-language period Crime, Drama, and Thriller web series, which is created and directed by Mayank Sharma, Written by Mayank Sharma, Abhijeet Deshpande Breathe Season 3 is produced by Vikram Malhotra. This is the Third installment of the Web Series Breathe: Season 1 which was released in 2018. Breathe Season 3 will starring by Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Harry Jawandha, Madhurima Tuli, Abhishek Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Darshan Kumar, Neeraj Kabi, Kunal Kapoor, Sapna Pabbi.

Breathe season 2 ending

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' ends with Saiyami Kher’s character visiting Avinash at the facility. Avinash then assures her that J has not taken control of him for a year. When she visits Avinash, he hands over her a paper with C-16 written on it. This created a lot of buzz among the fans of the show. C-16 is the code word that J told Saiyami’s character he would give her if he ever needed her help. This suggests that he needs her help in breaking out of the facility. At the end of the episode, Avinash is seen walking onto a stage with a limp implying that he was lying to his wife and psychopath J has taken complete control of his mind.

