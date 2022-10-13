OTT Movies and Web Shows to watch this weekend (Oct 14): Dobaaraa, Mismatched 2, Shantaram & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows to watch this weekend

OTT Movies and Web Shows to watch this weekend (Oct 14): While Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are back with season 2 of their popular web show Mismatched, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's movie Dobaaraa is all set to release on OTT this weekend. From thriller, and drama to romance and comedy, OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV and others have many new releases to binge-watch. Go grab your favourite snack and set for a marathon of the latest OTT releases this weekend.

Dobaaraa

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Sukant Goel and Rahul Bhat, Dobaaraa released in theatres on August 19 but failed to create its magic at the box office. It was the first time a genre like this was touched in Bollywood. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – October 15, 2022

Directed by: Anurag Kashyap

Language: Hindi

Mismatched 2

Actors Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and Ranvijay Singha are reprising their roles in the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web Netflix series 'Mismatched'. The first season featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Ranvijay Sinha aired in November 2020. It traces all the hallmarks of a coming-of-age show tackling relationship feuds and the many moods that come with being young, driven and in love as Dimple, Rishi and their peers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities.

The new season sees the return of Prajakta, Rohit, Rannvijay, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malavade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey. They will be joined by new admissions Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – October 14, 2022

Directed by: Akarsh Khurana

Language: Hindi

Shantaram

Based on the book of the same name, Shantaram stars Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig and Shubham Saraf. It is adapted from the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts. The drama series is about a fugitive pursuing redemption in 1980s Bombay and will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means letting his past seep back into his present.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date – October 14, 2022

Directed by: Bharat Nalluri

Language: English

The Journey of India Episode 2

Sutradhar Amitabh Bachchan will be at the helm of the episode with Rana Daggubati and Dr. Latika Nath taking viewers through the conservation initiatives of our country in the last 75 years of Independence.

Speaking ahead of the episode, Rana Daggubati said, “The Journey of India demonstrates the rich fruits of India's collective hard work and sheer willpower. Our progress toward sustainability and becoming more conscious as a nation is commendable; there is so much to being an Indian that one can never be too proud. Warner Bros. Discovery's contributions to bringing conservation initiatives to the forefront and igniting the green agenda are a step in the right direction for educating viewers on the importance of preserving our land's ecology. It's an honour for me to be a part of a show that highlights awe-inspiring achievements while emphasising the importance of preserving our motherland for future generations."

OTT Platform: Discovery+

Release Date: October 17, 2022

Language: Hindi

Jerusalem

From the producers of In Treatment and Hostages, Jerusalem is a human story of conflicting beliefs, power struggles, love and crime, this hyper-realistic thriller marks the first time that such a large-scale television project has been filmed in Jerusalem’s Old City. The series explores the tension as the officers of the David District prepare for two holy days in the Muslim and Jewish calendars – which by rare circumstances are falling on the same day – we find them all in situations that are far from ideal. As the countdown to this extraordinary day could be the perfect time to spark a war.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – October 14, 2022

Directed by: Ilan Abudi, Laliv Sivan

Language: English

Happy Binge-watching!

