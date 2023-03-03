Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: The Zoya Factor actor Tanuj Kewalramani to participate in the reality show?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Zoya Factor actor Tanuj Kewalramani

After a successful season of Bigg boss 16, looks like it is time for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The first season of the online reality show garnered much appreciation and popularity and there have been rumours of it coming back with season 2. The first season was won by Divya Agarwal. While many names are popping up who might participate in the reality show, rumours are rife that actor Tanuj Kewalramani could also be appearing in the upcoming season. Reportedly, the show's casting director, Aakash Sharma is in talks with Tanuj regarding his possible participation in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, which airs exclusively on the streaming platform Voot. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar and premiered in August 2021. The show features a group of contestants known as Housemates, who are confined to the Bigg Boss House and monitored around the clock by cameras and microphones. The winner of the show will receive a cash prize and the coveted "OTT edition" trophy. The house is located in Film City, Mumbai and contains various areas, including a living room, bedroom, kitchen, garden, bathroom, store room, smoking room, and an underground jail for punishment purposes. There is also a confession room where contestants can speak to Bigg Boss in private.

Meanwhile, Tanuj Kewalramani was seen in the Bollywood movie "The Zoya Factor" and the MTV reality show "Love School Season 2." He is currently making headlines for his upcoming Netflix India series, "Yaara Di Yaari," which is set to release soon. If he does decide to participate in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the show's high-pressure environment. Tanuj's fitness journey from being overweight to becoming a successful model and actor has been an inspiration to many, and it will be exciting to see how he handles the challenges that Bigg Boss OTT throws at him.

While the sources suggest confirmation, the possibility of Tanuj Kewalramani appearing in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the show.

