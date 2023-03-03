Black Adam OTT release: Know when & where to watch Dwayne Johnson’s multi-starrer anti-hero film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Black Adam poster featuring Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam OTT release: Black Adam has been eyed by the fans for the longest time. The movie marked Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's entry into the superhero genre. Now, it's great news for fans who missed watching the DC Extended Universe, that the movie is ready for its OTT release. Black Adam had its theatrical release back in 2022. Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the anti-hero film will take its viewers on a thrilling journey with its mesmerizing performances and action-packed visuals.

When and where to watch Black Adam

Black Adam will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Starting March 15, 2023, it will be available to all the streamer’s subscribers. It will stream in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other audio formats. Subtitles will also be available in multiple languages. The official page of Prime video shared the news on its Twitter handle. "he is here to unleash his fury on the modern world", read the caption of the post.

What is the star cast of Black Adam?

Teth-Adam / Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson)

Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge)

Noah Centineo as Albert "Al" Rothstein / Atom Smasher

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis

Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate

Black Adam: What is the movie about?

For the unversed, Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi. The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s. Jaume Collet-Serra, who earlier directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, is helming the film. Johnson has said that Black Adam will feature some of the biggest action sequences ever filmed. Johnson has also undergone grueling physical training for the titular superhero role.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan beats SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2; becomes highest grossing Hindi film ever

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed with paps clicking photos; says ‘humare bedroom mein aajaiye’ | Video

Latest Web Series News