Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan beats SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2; becomes highest grossing Hindi film ever

Shah Rukh Khan's magnum opus movie Pathaan seems unstoppable, after becoming the first Hindi movie to enter the 1000 crore club worldwide, Pathaan has surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali- The conclusion. Sisharth Anand's directorial becomes the highest-grossing film in Hindi in the domestic market. Though Pathaan’s collections have comparatively dipped, the film is still going strong at the box office.

The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore. The action-adventure film was also the first and the only entrant in the Rs 500 crore club. On Thursday, the 37th day of its release, Pathaan’s Hindi version netted Rs 75 lakh across India, taking its tally to Rs 510.55 crore in India. On Friday, the film is expected to net around Rs 70 lakh more and the morning and afternoon shows have ensured that it crosses Rs 511 crore.

Sidharth Anand shared the news on his Twitter account. "He wrote, Crossed The Lifetime Collections Of #Baahubali2 In Hindi. Proud Moment For Me...!!! Once Again Thanks To All The Audience Who Encouraged The Film #Pathaan". Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also mentioned Pathaan in the top 4 highest-grossing movies in the Hindi language.

While Pathaan becomes the biggest nett grosser in the Hindi language ever in the country, checkout how Twitteratis are celebrating the moment. One of the wrote "PATHAAN CREATES HISTORY! Pathaan crossed the Hindi Net. Collection of Bahubali2 (510.99cr) Now Pathaan is The Highest Grossing Film in Hindi Net. Collections in India". Another fan tweeted, "After 5.5yrs finally #Pathaan beats #Bahubali2 Hindi net collections Mutuals Get ready #Jawaan #Salaar #Adipurush #Dunki".

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to lead roles after over four years. The hype for the film was immense and it went on to break several records, including the highest opening day, weekend, and week as well as achieving several milestones in the quickest time. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, apart from a cameo by Salman Khan.

