Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed with paps clicking photos; says ‘humare bedroom mein aajaiye’ | Video

It seems that Saif Ali Khan has had enough of as paparazzi caused a ruckus outside his home late at night. Recently the handsome actor was spotted with his begum Kareena as the duo returned home after attending Malaika Arora’s mother, Joyce’s birthday party. Kareena looked stunning in a little black dress, while Saif kept it casual in a kurta and pyjama. However, as the paparazzi started clicking their pictures, Saif got a little upset with the constant clicks.

As the paps screamed ‘Sir, sir! rukiye na’ for pictures outside his home, Saif shot back, “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom).” Embarrassed by their words, a few photographers said ‘nahi, nahi (no, no)’. Saif then waved good night to the paparazzi and shut the lobby door behind him.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the power couple of Bollywood. In the world of glamour, where there is so much uncertainty pertaining to relationships, Saif and Kareena never skip a chance to flaunt their love for each other. A few months back, the couple was papped after they returned home from their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan’s Sports Day. However, their PDA caught everyone's attention as the duo shared a passionate kiss in front of the paps, while Taimur was seen hanging on Saif’s shoulders.

Saif and Kareena fell for each other on the sets of their film, Tashan. Though their on-screen chemistry in the film didn’t appeal to the audience much, their off-screen love fascinated their fans. The Nawab and his Begum dated for five years before tying the knot with each other on October 16, 2012.

Saif in the past has said that even though he disapproves of paparazzi lurking outside his house, he feels it would be wrong to deprive someone of their job. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Next, the actor has Om Raut's Adipurush lined up for release. He will be seen with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the mythological drama, which is set to release on June 16, 2023.

