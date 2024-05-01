Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
  4. Karnataka: 3 booked for uploading obscene pic on social media platforms, falsely depicting it as DK Shivakumar

Karnataka: 3 booked for uploading obscene pic on social media platforms, falsely depicting it as DK Shivakumar

According to the police, the post on Facebook was allegedly shared by an account named "BSY" supporters and it was allegedly defamatory towards the Deputy Chief Minister.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: May 01, 2024 23:29 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar
Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly posting an obscene picture on social media platforms, falsely depicting it as that of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

According to the police, the case was registered at High Grounds Police Station, Bengaluru on April 30 under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The registration of the case was followed by a complaint filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Harish Nagaraju.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that an old obscene picture falsely portraying it as that of Shivakumar was shared on Instagram and Facebook on April 25 and 29.

A senior police official said, "Based on a complaint received, we have registered an FIR against the suspects and an inquiry into the matter is underway."

(With PTI inputs)

