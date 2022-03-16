The Kapil Sharma Show-The Kashmir Files controversy: What Kapil Sharma, Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Fans are calling to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kashmir Files is enjoying a great run at the box office after releasing on March 11. Before it hit the theaters, there was anticipation that it would have to prove its worth at the box office as it released alongside Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiwadi was already performing well in its second week. But after The Kashmir Files was released, it was evident soon enough that it had become the first choice of cinemagoers.

However, its unprecedented box office performance is not the only reason why The Kashmir Files is trending on Twitter. The other reason is Kapil Sharma. When a Twitter user asked The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri to feature on The Kapil Sharma Show, he alleged that he was not invited to the show by the makers. After this, there was a huge outcry, and many called for a 'boycott' of Kapil Sharma and his show. This is a case of conflicting narratives. We look at what the concerned parties have said in the matter till now and how it all unfolded.

Were Vivek and The Kashmir Files cast not invited on TKSS?

The recent controversy around The Kapil Sharma Show started when The Kashmir Files director Vivek was asked as to why he isn't promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show to which he replied saying he wasn't invited to the show given his film doesn't have a 'big commercial star'. This tweet from Vivek landed on March 4. Things escalated from there on and several people on the Internet took to boycotting the show.

Then, Vivek made another tweet about Kapil's show, writing, "Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES (sic)."

Meanwhile, the screening of The Kashmir Files and early reviews started doing the rounds on social media and people began to notice it. One of the fans said that the movie needs to be promoted on Kapil's show. In response, Vivek said, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… (sic)."

Kapil's narrative on Vivek's claims

After Vivek's tweets went viral, Twitter chose sides. Many called for the boycott of TKSS and the hashtag 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' started trending. Kapil's also responded to a fan query on Vivek's allegations writing on March 10 that the director's claim was untrue. He said people believed the version of the story that was provided to them on social media.

Anupam Kher clears the air

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher cleared the air in the matter. He confirmed being invited to the show by Kapil's team and explained his decision as to why he refused to go on it. Kher told Times Now, "To be very honest, I was called to be on the show aur maine mere manager to kaha tha ke yeh film badi serious hai, main iss mein nahi jaa sakta (I told my manager that this film is on a serious subject given that I can't go to the show). So, I want to put my point over here that yeh 2 mahine pehle ki baat hai (This is a two month old incident). Toh mujhe laga ki main jab bhi 2-4 baar uss show mein jaa chukka (I have been to the show about 2-4 times), it's a funny show and it's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don't think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film. To be very honest with you, I don't think that is the thing."

Kapil thanks Anupam Kher for his support

After Kher shared his version, Kapil thanked him on Twitter, writing, "Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me."

Seemingly, things have started to simmer down for all the concerned parties.