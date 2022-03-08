BoycottKapilSharmaShow trends on Twitter: 5 times the show landed in controversy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA The Kapil Sharma Show has allegedly refused to feature Vivek Agnihotri on the show

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, alleged on Twitter that The Kapil Sharma Show turned down his request to feature on the show for the promotions as the movie does not "have big commercial star". ever since Vivek's allegations, Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show have been trending on Twitter. Netizens have been criticising the channel, the show makers and Kapil for their stance. However, this is not the first time that the hugely popular Kapil Sharma Show has made headlines for the wrong reasons. We take a look at other times it was criticised on social media.

Stereotyping women

Kapil's show and his brand of humour have been criticised for the longest time for their stereotypical jokes against women. From fat-shaming to commenting on the female cast's physical appearance, Kapil's show has invited scrutiny. However, such jokes continue to be the flavour on it.

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma's tiff

Recently, reports emerged that Akshay Kumar refused to go on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Bachchhan Paandey because he was miffed with the popular comedian. Kapil had joked about Akshay's much-talked about interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- without taking the PM's name -- leaving the actor tongue-tied. However, later, Kapil clarified that all is sorted between him and Akshay.

Netizens slammed Sushant Singh Rajput angle on the show

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, The Kapil Sharma Show actor Kiku Sharda mimicked an Indian journalist extensively covering SSR’s death for a segment on the show. Krushna Abhishek and Kapil were also included in the segment. The parody of SSR's death's news coverage did not sit well with his admirers and started the hashtag 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' had also trended on Twitter.

Mukesh Khanna called TKSS 'worst' and 'cheap'

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna had once called TKSS 'worst' and 'cheap' adding that he adds 'obscenity' to make people laugh. The entire Mahabharata cast was invited to the show, but Khanna gave it a skip last year.

A community demanded an apology from Kapil

In an episode that aired in March 2020, Kapil made a joke and mentioned a deity that outraged members of a certain community. The members even demanded an apology and called for a boycott of the show. Later, Kapil issued an apology for the same