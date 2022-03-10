Kapil Sharma reacts to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's allegation of not inviting him on show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show is trending on Twitter

Highlights The Kashmir Files director alleged he and the cast were not invited on The Kapil Sharma Show

Netizens have been criticising the channel and The Kapil Sharma Show makers

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow is trending on Twitter

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently expressed his disappointment on Twitter over not being invited to comedian Kapil Sharma's talk show The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among others. After a fan expressed his desire to see the film's cast on The Kapil Sharma Show, the director wrote, "I don't get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It's his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I'd say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank (sic)."

Read: #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trends on Twitter: 5 times the show landed in controversy

After Vivek's allegations, The Kapil Sharma Show makers were heavily trolled on social media and some even called for the boycott of the show. Ever since Vivek's tweet went viral, Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show hashtags are trending on Twitter. Now, Kapil has reacted to Vivek's allegations of not inviting him and the cast of The Kashmir Files on his show.

Responding to a fan query about the same, Kapil tweeted, "This is not true Rathore sir you asked that's why you told, what is the use of giving explanation to the rest who have accepted the truth. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today's social media world dhanyawaad (sic)."

Previously, Vivek had shared that he was not invited to the celebrity-guests studded show because his film does not "have big commercial star". He tweeted, "They refused to call us on their show because we don't have big commercial star. #FACT (sic)."

In another tweet, he added, "Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES (sic)."