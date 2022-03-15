Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarifying on The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's allegation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher said he was invited on The Kapil Sharma Show

Highlights Vivek Agnihotri alleged that The Kapil Sharma Show refused to invite him and The Kashmir Files cast

Anupam Kher said he was invited on Kapil Sharma's show, but he turned down the request

The hashtag 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' has been trending on Twitter after Vivek's allegation

Recently, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to Twitter to share his disappointment over the team of his film not being featured on The Kapil Sharma Show as the show host Kapil Sharma had allegedly refused to invite him. He claimed that Kapil and the team refused to call him on the show for promotions because there is "no big star " in his film. This led to the netizens calling out the comedian and the show makers and the hashtag 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' trended on Twitter for several days.

Read: #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trends on Twitter: 5 times the show landed in controversy​

Kapil even clarified the matter saying Vivek's allegations were untrue and that people believed whatever was being said on social media.

In a recent interview, The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher confirmed Kapil's side of the story and said he was invited on the show but turned down the request considering the subject matter of the film and the show's content do not go hand in hand. Kher told Times Now, "Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film." After Kher cleared the air, Kapil thanked The Kashmir Files actor for debunking all the false allegations against him.

He took to Instagram and shared the section of Kher's interview and wrote, "Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me (sic)."

The show's makers also posted the clip on social media and thanked Kher for putting speculations to rest.

The Kashmir Files has become the talking point among the viewers in India since it was released on March 11. First, it was rated a perfect 10 on IMDb and later its business at the box office began to grow tremendously. The movie shines the light on the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s.

After the film's success, the director has said that he has enough material on the subject to make a series on it. Vivek said, "We have so much material that we can produce a series. All accounts are heart-wrenching ones. These are human stories... We are thinking about it... We will come out with a series."

The Kashmir Files stars Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, pallavi Joshi among others and is running in cinemas now.