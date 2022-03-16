Box Office: The Kashmir Files causes tsunami on Day 5, earns Rs 60 crore; beats pre-COVID blockbusters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files has released on March 11

Highlights The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in several states in India

Starring Anupam Kher, it shines light on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from Kashmir Valley

The interest surrounding The Kashmir Files is unprecedented and the number of screens have doubled

The latest Bollywood release The Kashmir Files has set the box office on fire. Where films usually see a drop in their collections after the first weekend, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is going the other way. After releasing on Friday on a limited number of screens (about 700 in India), the unprecedented surge in the interest surrounding it led to the doubling of screens and shows. In many states, it has also been declared tax-free. This is stoking the frenzy surrounding it and fans are queuing outside the cinema halls in large numbers.

Read: 'Scenes in The Kashmir Files are real!' Claims netizen sharing 'proof' with newspaper reports, videos

As per a report in Box Office India, The Kashmir Files did a business of Rs 17-18 crore on Tuesday, which is up from its Monday business by a margin of Rs 3 crore. While the collections rose by some lakhs on Monday when compared with the Sunday earnings, the Tuesday collections rose by several crores. This in itself is proof of how much viewer interest is surrounding this release. This is the highest collection for a weekday for any film in the COVID era in India and even great by any measure for any film during pre-Covid as well. Going by the numbers it is raking in, it is anticipated that the movie may collect Rs 90-100 crore by the end of the first week and then aim for a better second-weekend collection.

The report in BOI also predicted that soon, The Kashmir Files will be doing business of Rs 20 crore in a day. Whether that will happen in the first week or after Friday will have to be seen. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh compared the box office performance of recent releases with The Kashmir Files and it is evident that none can match up to the latter in terms of the numbers it is doing. The Kashmir Files has beaten the likes of Akshay Kumar's Soooryavanshi, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ranveer Singh's 83.

The Kashmir Files is trending better than pre-Covid blockbusters like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Uri: The Surgical Strike. At this point, it is difficult to predict where exactly the box office tsunami caused by The Kashmir Files will end.

It is reported by Box Office India that the momentum is going to get stronger for The Kashmir Files, especially in the second weekend as the bulk booking of shows has started already and this is not just limited to national multiplex chains but to many independent multiplexes as well.