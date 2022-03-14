'Scenes in The Kashmir Files are real!' Claims netizen sharing 'proof' with newspaper reports, videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has startled many. The film gives a brutal narration of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With stirring visuals that can give one goosebumps to harrowing stories of the locals, the film has once again opened the conversation on what happened in Kashmir. the film has become a talking point on the Internet. While some believe the film is the half-truth told, many others call it a genocide. The latter has also taken to Twitter to share 'proof in the form of old newspaper clippings, news features and videos. Some have also tried to draw a parallel between the reel and real-life characters.

A Twitter thread that is doing rounds on the Internet claims to have 'decoded' the characters of The Kashmir Files namely, Radhika Menon (Pallavi Joshi) and Farooq Ahmed Dar/Bitta Karate (Chinmay Mandlekar) among others. The user has also shared a video interview of terrorist Bitta Karate who was accused of killing over 20 Kashmiri Pandits. The scene is also shown in the film. Take a look:

As per the makers, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. The film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Despite many odds, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film has emerged as a winner at the box office. The exodus drama had a terrific opening weekend across the board as it rakes in Rs 27.15 crores.

Not just India, the movie highlighting the plight of Kashmiri pandits has resonated well across the globe as it has made Rs 2.15 crores at the global box office.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.