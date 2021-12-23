Sushmita Sen announces break up with Rohman Shawl after 3 years of relationship

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up after 3 years of relationship

Highlights Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to announce her break up

Rohman and Sushmita started dating in 2018

The actress was last seen in web series Aarya 2

In a shocking state of affairs, actress Sushmita Sen announced that she has called off her relationship with model Rohman Shawl after dating him for three years. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of them and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!!" The Bollywood galore also claims that Rohman has even moved out of her house. He is currently staying at a friend’s place.

On December 22, Sushmita had reshared a post on relationships, which had added oil to the fire.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up after 3 years of relationship

Earlier this year in February when Sushmita shared a post that spoke about walking out of a futile relationship, there were speculations that all is not well in Sushmita and Rohman's paradise. Fans had begun wondering if she had broken up with Rohman. However, the couple was often snapped together making public appearances which eventually killed the rumours of their break-up.

For those unversed, Rohman and Sushmita started dating in 2018 and were quite active on social media showing love to each other. They were spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in 2018.

Also read: Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Beau Rohman Shawl showers love on his 'Babush'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is currently basking in the success of her web series Arya 2. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.