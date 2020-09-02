Image Source : INSTAGRAM No Time To Die: Daniel Craig starrer new James Bond film trailer to release on Thursday

While the year 2020 didn't give us much good news throughout, it was no less than a setback when the new Bond movie, No Time To Die, also got delayed, owing to the pandemic. However, as the world gears to open up, 007 fans have a reason to cheer up as we get a sneak peek into the life of Britain's, well the entire world's, favourite secret agent - James Bond.

The hair-raising and thrilling film will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as James Bond for one last time. The gripping teaser takes the fans into the high voltage stuns, car chases and explosions, and of course the grandeur of Bond, James Bond. Catch the trailer tomorrow!

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The James Bond films are based on the spy novels by the late English author, Ian Fleming.

No Time to Die marks Craig’s final appearance as James Bond. This is his fifth James Bond film. Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear and Christoph Waltz will be returning as the supporting cast members.

The new members to the cast include Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek. The Bohemian Rhapsody actor is playing the main villain in No Time To Die.

