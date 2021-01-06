Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KIMKARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ending their 7- year long marriage?

After a nearly decade-long relationship, seven years of marriage, and four children popular Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have allegedly decided to end their marriage. The couple met in 2003, became friends, and kept their romance away from the public eye for almost ten years. According to E! News, the reality TV star and her rapper husband have decided to go separate ways but Kim is yet to file for divorce.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," E! News quoted a source as saying.

"She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids. It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out," the source added.

Reportedly, in July 2020, Kanye had taken to Twitter to share that he had been trying to divorce Kim for close to two years. He also claimed Kim’s mother Kris Jenner had been refusing to answer his calls. He, later, deleted those tweets.

Kim wrote an emotional open letter talking about Kanye's mental health on her social media account. She had written, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individuals themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try… (sic)", she added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married each other in an elaborate ceremony at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014, in Italy. They have four children - daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, who will turn 3 next week, and son Psalm, 19 months.

-with ANI inputs