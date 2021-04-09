Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner pose for super cute mirror selfie after vaccination

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOE JONAS Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are one of the coolest celebrity couples. From their surprise wedding to featuring together in a music video to their pregnancy, the couple makes sure to add a pinch of adorability in everything they do. In their latest post, the couple shared that they have got vaccinated. While they did not mention what they got vaccinated for, they did post a super cute mirror selfie. In the picture, the couple can be seen standing in front of a mirror and striking a similar pose and flaunting red bandaids on their arms. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "Let’s (NOT) Get It!"

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The next month, they had another ceremony in France. Later making an appearance on GQ's "Actually Me" series, Joe answered a string of questions about himself, and shared that the pair went ahead with the first ceremony as they "had to get legally married in the States."

"So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding," he explained. "And we actually had some people that I didn't even know that well there." "Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing."

Joe said he and Turner had to face consequences when his parents found out from the news about their impromptu decision. "My parents called me the next morning and they were like 'Did you just get married?' And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married!"

The couple is now parents to a baby girl, Willa. It was much later that it was revealed that 24-year-old "Game Of Thrones" actress Turner and pop star Jonas, 30, were expecting. The two are quite private about their personal lives, and preferred not to comment on her pregnancy at the time, nor have they spoken publicly about the arrival of the baby.

-- with IANS inputs

