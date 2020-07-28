Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOPHIEUPDATES Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner welcome baby girl, name her Willa

Congratulations are in order as American singer Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Reportedly, the duo welcomed the baby on July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles. The reports in TMZ state and the couple has named their newborn girl Willa Jonas. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's representatives confirmed the news to People and said, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

The report further states, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Joe and Sophie were frequently seen walking around in LA. They were also seen a few days back shopping with their families for the upcoming arrival for their baby girl like strollers and other things. In pictures, Sophie was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier, the news about Joe and Sophie being pregnant broke in February this year. Just Jared shared that the couple wants to keep thing private. It was said, "The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Joe and Sophie got married last year twice-- once in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Las Vegas and other in Paris with their family and friends on 29 June. Talking about their surprise Vegas wedding, Joe had said, "My parents called me the next morning and they were like 'Did you just get married?' And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married!"

He added, "we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn't even know that well there. Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing."

