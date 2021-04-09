Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's pic as wedding couple invites congratulatory wishes from B-town

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Picture of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar dressed as wedding couple have been doing rounds on the Internet for quite some time now. The couple treated fans to a new romantic photo on Friday in which they can be seen sitting in a wedding setup and looking at each other. The duo shared same picture on Instagram with similar captions. They wrote, "#NewBeginnings #Madhanya." In the photo, Disha can be seen dressed in a bright pink Lehenga whereas Rahul complimented her in a contrasting golden sherwani.

Soon after they shared the post on social media, their fans and friends from the industry rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Actress Mouni Roy commented on Disha's post writing, "CONGRATULATIONS," whereas, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote, "Wow, congratulations guys." DJ Chetas too commented on Rahul's post. Take a look at their endearing pic:

Earlier, pictures of the couple dressed as bride and groom surfaced on the Internet. Reportedly, the couple is shooting for a music video together. The singer, who reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, opened up about his plans with girlfriend Disha post the reality show. He said she is the best thing that happened to him in life.

Talking about the plans of the wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."

It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14 when Rahul had proposed to Disha on her birthday. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha entered the show and said yes to Rahul when he once again went down on his knees for his lady love on national TV.

Rahul was one of the top five contestants in the recently concluded Salman Khan hosted show. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik.