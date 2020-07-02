Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  Yo Yo Honey Singh's inspiring body transformation is breaking the internet. Check out then and now pictures

Yo Yo Honey Singh's inspiring body transformation is breaking the internet. Check out then and now pictures

In the photos, Yo Yo Honey Singh can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique. As soon as he shared his new look, fans went gaga and the singer started trending on Twitter.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2020 21:20 IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Image Source : YO YO HONEY SINGH/ INSTAGRAM

All we can say is that Honey Singh is giving us some serious fitness goals with his "lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat".

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has undergone massive body transformation. The singer-music composer took to his social media to share a couple of pictures, sending the internet into a meltdown. "Checkout my Latest body transformation pictures, lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat !! Share which one u like !!,” the caption read. In the photos, he can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique. As soon as he shared his new look, fans went gaga and the singer started trending on Twitter.

Check out the photos below:


Here are some of the "then" photos of Honey Singh. Take a look:

Honey Singh who took a sabbatical from music industry made his comeback with songs like Dil Chori and Chhote Chotte peg from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The rapper revealed that he battled bipolar disorder.

The rapper's last songs were Loca and Moscow Mashooka.

Honey Singh is known for his hit songs like Haye Mera Dil, Angrezi Beat, Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance and many more.

 

