World Bicycle Day: Kajol trips in this funny Kuch Kuch Hota Hai BTS video, watch Shah Rukh Khan's reaction

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Still of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Bollywood actress Kajol has shared an old funny video of her, which will leave you in splits. The video clip is from the movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', in which Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are seen riding a bicycle. The duo was shooting for the song 'Yeh ladka hai deewana', when Kajol trips off her bicycle and falls on her face. "And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too. #WorldBicycleDay," Kajol captioned the photo.

The video left filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in splits too. Commenting on the video, Karan wrote, "Oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can’t forget what happened after." Whereas, Manish said, "remember this. we all ran towards you. every song that you fell become a big hit."

Kajol and SRK have worked together in several movies like "Baazigar", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Dilwale", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "My Name is Khan" "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" released in 1998 and marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar.

The film also marked the big screen debut of Sana Saeed as SRK and Kajol's daughter in the story. The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first is set on a college campus and revolves around three friends, played out by SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The second comprises a three-way romance between SRK, Kajol and Salman Khan.